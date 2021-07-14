GEELONG players will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Perth on Wednesday after Victoria's emerging outbreak as the AFL closely monitors the latest curveball to its season.

The Cats flew to Western Australia ahead of their Thursday night clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium, with AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirming they would be tested once they land. It is unclear how Western Australia’s tighter border controls – which were announced during McLachlan’s media conference – could impact on the Cats.

All players in Victoria will also be tested as the League looks to stay ahead of the latest COVID-19 concerns, with eight local cases announced in the state on Wednesday. Protocols on the players in Victoria, which have been open in recent weeks, will also be under review.

The League does not know if there will be any changes to crowd numbers in Victoria.

"I don't have any updates of any other changes in Victoria this weekend, whether it’s in crowds or games or others, the government is clearly working through it. They are watching but we have no advice of any planned changes but as we know things change on a day-to-day basis or an hourly basis," McLachlan said on Wednesday.

The MCG was named as an exposure site after a positive case attended the Carlton-Geelong clash on Saturday on level two of the MCC members' reserve, with McLachlan saying there was no information as yet that any club staff, officials, family members or non-playing players were exposed.

He said any discussion on crowd caps was premature.

"We're going to the football this weekend as it stands today. We'll deal with whatever changes come. That's what we've been doing for 18 months. Change and challenges continue to come," McLachlan said.

McLachlan did, however, say that families and partners of Sydney and Greater Western Sydney players and staff were expected to be reunited over the next period as the League works with state governments to facilitate.

"We're in discussions with the Victorian, Queensland and NT governments working through how it might look in each state and having productive conversations and we'll be talking to clubs about what each of the options look like tomorrow," he said.

"We'll share all of that in the next 24 hours."

As the League heads into round 18 of the season, McLachlan said only four rounds of this home and away season haven't had COVID-19 complications.

"We are a mass-gathering, weekly, multiple state, across border business. Today there's new challenges, we've been dealing with them for 18 months. We will work through them," he said.

"It's been a burden on our supporters, and they've been unbelievable. But it's also been carried dramatically by our players, our clubs, our coaches, our staff and their families in every state in this country."