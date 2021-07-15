The AFL wishes to advise of updates to the fixture for Round 18 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the country.

Updates to Round 18:

The Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions match scheduled to be played at the MCG has been relocated to Metricon Stadium and will take place at 7:50pm AEST on Friday, July 16. Both teams will travel together from Melbourne to Queensland via charter flight tonight.

The North Melbourne vs. Essendon match scheduled to be played at Marvel Stadium has been relocated to Metricon Stadium and will take place at 12:35pm AEST on Sunday, July 18. As communicated earlier today, both clubs travelled to Queensland via charter flight this afternoon.

The GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans match scheduled to be played at Mars Stadium has been relocated to Metricon Stadium and will take place at 6:10pm AEST on Sunday, July 18.

As communicated earlier today, both teams have relocated from Melbourne to Queensland via charter flight this morning.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the changes to the fixture have been made as a result of the evolving situation.

"As I said earlier today, our approach remains to take risk out of the season wherever the opportunity presents and we will continue to make decisions that ensure the season is able to progress during the ongoing pandemic," Mr Auld said.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the respective State Governments, each Club, players and the AFLPA, families, umpires, broadcast partners, venues and all football fans for their continued support and understanding as we all continue to navigate the pandemic."

Round 18

Thursday, July 15

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 17

Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 18

North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST, Fox

For supporters who have purchased tickets to attend the Round 18 match at Mars Stadium or Marvel Stadium, Ticketmaster will issue a refund. No action is required from the ticket purchaser.