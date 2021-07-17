The AFL confirms that multiple players and club staff members have visited Victorian exposure sites over the last few days including attending the Wallabies vs France Rugby match at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Tuesday July 13.

Several players and staff members across the clubs – Collingwood, Essendon, GWS GIANTS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs either attended the Rugby match on Tuesday night or visited other listed exposure sites in Victoria – some of these players and staff are currently in Queensland.

The AFL has notified the Queensland Government and acting in accordance with their directions.

Each person who has attended an exposure site has since been tested and all have received a negative test result.

Victoria exposure sites are classified as either Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 and all players and staff affected are following the advice provided by the Victorian Department of Health, dependent of what ‘level of tier’ they have been exposed too.

The AFL confirms there are a number of players and staff that are currently classified as Tier 1.

Tier 1 enforces a mandatory 14-day quarantine period regardless of a negative test result – those affected are currently undertaking this directive.

The majority of the attendees from the clubs who attended the Rugby are classified as Tier 3 – advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they become unwell.

The Victorian Department of Health continue to contact those directly affected with further updates.

AFL EGM Football Andrew Dillon said the AFL will continue to work with the clubs of those affected and make the necessary decisions to best protect the health and well-being of the competition and the wider community.

“The occurrences of the last few days show how volatile the pandemic continues to be in the community – it only respects discipline,” Mr Dillon said.

“We will continue to work closely with the relevant state governments and medical professionals and be led by their advice and ask everyone in our industry to continue to be vigilant with their movements within their current communities.

“We will continue to make the necessary decisions to best protect the competition and the wider community.”

“We thank the continued support of all Governments as we navigate through these challenging circumstances.”

Round 18 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season continues today and all matches will proceed as scheduled.