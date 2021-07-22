ROUND 18 proved to be a relatively easy week for our experts, with most tipsters correctly picking seven or eight winners.

Nat Edwards extended her lead at the top by two, ahead of Mitch Cleary and Kane Cornes, with Riley Beveridge a further point back.

Find out who our experts favouring in the blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, and see who thinks the Giants will bounce back to put a dent in Essendon's top-eight hopes.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 18 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast 
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney 
Geelong
Essendon 

Last week: 8
Total: 104

MITCH CLEARY

Port Adelaide - 22 points 
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 102

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide – 23 points
Carlton 
Brisbane 
West Coast 
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide – 28 points
Carlton 
Brisbane 
West Coast 
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Sydney 
Geelong 
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 101

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide – 23 points
Carlton 
Brisbane
West Coast 
Western Bulldogs 
Hawthorn 
Sydney 
Geelong 
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 100

DAISY PEARCE

Port Adelaide – 33 points
Carlton 
Brisbane
West Coast 
Melbourne 
Hawthorn 
Sydney 
Geelong 
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 100

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 18 points 
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon 

Last week: 7
Total: 97

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 35 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 96

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide – 41 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 95

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 29 points
Carlton
Brisbane
St Kilda
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon

Last week: 4
Total: 94

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 22 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 93

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Port Adelaide - 32 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 90

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood
Carlton 12-0 North Melbourne
Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast
West Coast 11-1 St Kilda
Melbourne 5-7 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 2-10 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Fremantle
Geelong 12-0 Richmond
Essendon 10-2 Greater Western Sydney

IN AFL ON DEMAND NOW