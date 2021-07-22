ROUND 18 proved to be a relatively easy week for our experts, with most tipsters correctly picking seven or eight winners.
Nat Edwards extended her lead at the top by two, ahead of Mitch Cleary and Kane Cornes, with Riley Beveridge a further point back.
Find out who our experts favouring in the blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, and see who thinks the Giants will bounce back to put a dent in Essendon's top-eight hopes.
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 104
MITCH CLEARY
Port Adelaide - 22 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 102
KANE CORNES
Port Adelaide – 23 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 102
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide – 28 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 101
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide – 23 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 100
DAISY PEARCE
Port Adelaide – 33 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 100
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 97
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide – 35 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Melbourne
Adelaide
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 96
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide – 41 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 95
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 29 points
Carlton
Brisbane
St Kilda
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 94
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide – 22 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 93
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Port Adelaide - 32 points
Carlton
Brisbane
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 90
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood
Carlton 12-0 North Melbourne
Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast
West Coast 11-1 St Kilda
Melbourne 5-7 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 2-10 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Fremantle
Geelong 12-0 Richmond
Essendon 10-2 Greater Western Sydney