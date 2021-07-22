Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ROUND 18 proved to be a relatively easy week for our experts, with most tipsters correctly picking seven or eight winners.

Nat Edwards extended her lead at the top by two, ahead of Mitch Cleary and Kane Cornes, with Riley Beveridge a further point back.

Find out who our experts favouring in the blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, and see who thinks the Giants will bounce back to put a dent in Essendon's top-eight hopes.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 104

MITCH CLEARY

Port Adelaide - 22 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 102

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide – 23 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide – 28 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 101

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide – 23 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 100

DAISY PEARCE

Port Adelaide – 33 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 100

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 97

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide – 35 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Melbourne

Adelaide

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 96

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide – 41 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 95

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 29 points

Carlton

Brisbane

St Kilda

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 94

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 22 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 93

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Port Adelaide - 32 points

Carlton

Brisbane

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 90

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 12-0 Collingwood

Carlton 12-0 North Melbourne

Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast

West Coast 11-1 St Kilda

Melbourne 5-7 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 2-10 Hawthorn

Sydney 12-0 Fremantle

Geelong 12-0 Richmond

Essendon 10-2 Greater Western Sydney