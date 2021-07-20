ADELAIDE and Port Adelaide will escape South Australia's lockdown and fly to Melbourne on Tuesday night after a whirlwind day where their travel plans changed multiple times.

The Power will now tackle Collingwood in Travis Boak's 300th match at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, while the Crows will face Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

It comes after SA premier Steven Marshall announced a snap seven-day lockdown on Tuesday morning with the state confirming it had recorded five cases of COVID-19.

With two games scheduled for Adelaide Oval (Port Adelaide-Collingwood and Adelaide-Hawthorn), both clubs were told at lunchtime to pack their bags for a 4pm flight out of Adelaide.

Originally told they would be sharing a flight to Melbourne, plans quickly changed to the prospect of a flight to Queensland.

However, with players, coaches and officials arriving at their respective club headquarters in preparation of catching buses to the airport, they were told their flight had been cancelled around 2pm and to return home. Both clubs felt a Showdown – which would have been brought forward from round 21 – was on the cards.

A phone hook-up between both clubs and the AFL just after 4pm then reverted back to their original plan – a flight bound for Melbourne after 8.30pm on Tuesday night.

The Crows and Power had been told they were going to be unable to train in South Australia, however, will be able to do so in Victoria.

The Hawks-Crows match will form part of a double-header at Marvel Stadium on Saturday and follow the Carlton-North Melbourne match at the venue earlier in the day.

The Hawks-Crows match has been pushed back to start at 7.40pm AEST after initially being fixtured for 6.10pm AEST.