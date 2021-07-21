WE COULD have just seen a pivotal weekend in the Brownlow Medal count.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, the top seven players in this year's count should all poll votes during the round 18 slate of games. It will undoubtedly make for a tight finish heading into the final five weeks of the year.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

Marcus Bontempelli is predicted to have stretched his lead at the top, having been tipped to poll three votes during Saturday's victory over Gold Coast to move to 29 votes for the year and claim a four-vote lead over Clayton Oliver.

Oliver (25 votes) is predicted to have polled two votes on Saturday night, with Darcy Parish (22 votes), Jack Steele (22 votes) and the suspended Touk Miller (20 votes) also predicted to have polled two votes each over the weekend.

St Kilda skipper Jack Steele launches a kick against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Christian Petracca (20 votes) is tipped to have polled one vote following Saturday night's draw with Hawthorn, while Sam Walsh (20 votes) is predicted to have polled another three votes on Sunday to also move into contention.

The hot form of the frontrunners means seven players have moved into the 20s with five matches to go in the season, with nine votes separating Bontempelli and the breakaway pack.

Bontempelli remains the red-hot favourite and his 36-disposal performance against the Suns continues his stellar run of form, with the Brownlow Predictor suggesting it will be his eighth best-on-ground performance for the year.

AFL.COM.AU BROWNLOW PREDICTOR

29 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

25 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

23 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

22 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

20 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)*

20 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

* ineligible after being suspended

SPORTSBET ODDS

$2.50 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$4.50 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

$7 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

$7.50 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$8 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$10 Sam Walsh (Carlton)