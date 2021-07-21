Zach Merrett tackles Josh Kelly during the Giants-Bombers clash in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has finalised details for the Round 19 fixture of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Details for the following matches of Round 19 have been confirmed:

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond scheduled for the MCG on Sunday July 25 will begin at 3:20pm AEST.

scheduled for the MCG on Sunday July 25 will begin at 3:20pm AEST. Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS will be played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday July 25, starting at 6:10pm AEST. Both clubs are currently residing in Queensland. The match will be a double header for the venue on Sunday with Sydney Swans vs Fremantle scheduled for 12:30pm AEST on the same day.

AFL EGM Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm the details for these two matches on Sunday.

“We thank the four clubs, broadcast partners and venues – the MCG and Metricon Stadium – for their understanding as we finalised details for the respective matches to be played on Sunday,” Mr Auld said.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges presented, we would like to thank all State and Territory Governments, the clubs, players, coaches, umpires, staff, AFLPA, broadcast partners and all the families for their continued patience and support.”

Round 19

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Saturday, July 24

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, July 25

Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Essendon v GWS Giants at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST