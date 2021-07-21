THE AFL has finalised details for the Round 19 fixture of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
Details for the following matches of Round 19 have been confirmed:
- Geelong Cats vs. Richmond scheduled for the MCG on Sunday July 25 will begin at 3:20pm AEST.
- Essendon vs. GWS GIANTS will be played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday July 25, starting at 6:10pm AEST. Both clubs are currently residing in Queensland. The match will be a double header for the venue on Sunday with Sydney Swans vs Fremantle scheduled for 12:30pm AEST on the same day.
AFL EGM Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm the details for these two matches on Sunday.
“We thank the four clubs, broadcast partners and venues – the MCG and Metricon Stadium – for their understanding as we finalised details for the respective matches to be played on Sunday,” Mr Auld said.
“As we continue to navigate the challenges presented, we would like to thank all State and Territory Governments, the clubs, players, coaches, umpires, staff, AFLPA, broadcast partners and all the families for their continued patience and support.”
Round 19
Friday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Saturday, July 24
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, July 25
Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Essendon v GWS Giants at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST