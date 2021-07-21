ESSENDON match-winner Jake Stringer has signed a new three-year deal with the club after a run of hot performances.

Stringer penned a three-year deal that will tie him to the Bombers through to the end of 2024 after long negotiations, with the former Western Bulldogs star piecing together a strong block of form to warrant a significant contract.

The 2016 premiership forward has kicked 29 goals from 13 games this season and been Essendon’s leading goalkicker in two of his three completed years with the club and joins Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett as key re-signings in recent weeks.

Essendon's Devon Smith, Jake Stringer and Matt Guelfi celebrate during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The news comes after coach Ben Rutten said earlier in the day that the club had to make a "big decision" on veteran forward Cale Hooker.

"There's probably not certainty about it just yet, but there's certainly been good conversation and good dialogue with Cale throughout the whole year as I am with a lot of players.

"I think Cale's been playing a really important role for us throughout this season ... We need to weigh all of that up and [work] with Cale as well. It's a big decision for both parties to be able to continue on and we'll make sure we do what's best for him and the footy club."