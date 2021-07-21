IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- One v Two is on: Dogs' interesting record against the top six
- History says the proper surge for the premiership starts about now
- The forgotten mid who still remains very important to the Dees
- The Tigers' intriguing run home: They love proving people wrong
- AFLPA agrees that 'the show must go on'
In this episode ...
0:31 – A look at Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs' form this season
3:51 – The homework the coaches will be doing to prepare for this clash
6:27 – 'You’re team Bont, I love Christian Petracca': Brownlow fancies square off
9:20 – Richmond’s road to the top eight
11:12 – Write off the Tigers at your peril
13:57 – AFLPA agrees with the AFL to keep playing games