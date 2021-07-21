AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- One v Two is on: Dogs' interesting record against the top six

- History says the proper surge for the premiership starts about now

- The forgotten mid who still remains very important to the Dees

- The Tigers' intriguing run home: They love proving people wrong

- AFLPA agrees that 'the show must go on'

In this episode ...

0:31 – A look at Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs' form this season

3:51 – The homework the coaches will be doing to prepare for this clash

6:27 – 'You’re team Bont, I love Christian Petracca': Brownlow fancies square off

9:20 – Richmond’s road to the top eight

11:12 – Write off the Tigers at your peril

13:57 – AFLPA agrees with the AFL to keep playing games