PORT Adelaide will be looking to shore up a spot in the top four tonight when it takes on struggling Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

The Power will be boosted by the return of young guns Connor Rozee, Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters for the clash, which was moved from Adelaide Oval because of South Australia's COVID-19 lockdown.

POWER v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE from 7.10pm AEST

As if the lure of a double chance isn't incentive enough, the Power will be determined to win in Travis Boak's 300th game.

The 32-year-old will become just the second Port Adelaide player to reach the milestone, equalling Kane Cornes' record of 300.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tributes to 'fussy' Boak, why young Rozee hated Trav Port Adelaide players pay tribute to Travis Boak ahead of his 300th game

Just one point separated these teams when they met earlier this season in round 10 at the MCG.

The Magpies are coming off a 29-point loss to arch-rival Carlton in a game they led at one stage by 24 points.

Interim coach Robert Harvey has handed small forward Jack Ginnivan and Irish recruit Anton Tohill debuts, but the Pies will be without Josh Thomas (concussion) and Callum Brown (dislocated shoulder).

Sam Mayes will be the Power's medical substitute, while Mason Cox will fill that role for the Pies.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R19: Port Adelaide v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and the Pies at Marvel Stadium

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes

Collingwood: Mason Cox