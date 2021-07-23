PORT Adelaide will be looking to shore up a spot in the top four tonight when it takes on struggling Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.
The Power will be boosted by the return of young guns Connor Rozee, Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters for the clash, which was moved from Adelaide Oval because of South Australia's COVID-19 lockdown.
POWER v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE from 7.10pm AEST
As if the lure of a double chance isn't incentive enough, the Power will be determined to win in Travis Boak's 300th game.
The 32-year-old will become just the second Port Adelaide player to reach the milestone, equalling Kane Cornes' record of 300.
Just one point separated these teams when they met earlier this season in round 10 at the MCG.
The Magpies are coming off a 29-point loss to arch-rival Carlton in a game they led at one stage by 24 points.
Interim coach Robert Harvey has handed small forward Jack Ginnivan and Irish recruit Anton Tohill debuts, but the Pies will be without Josh Thomas (concussion) and Callum Brown (dislocated shoulder).
Sam Mayes will be the Power's medical substitute, while Mason Cox will fill that role for the Pies.
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes
Collingwood: Mason Cox