* Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state league teams for Adelaide, Carlton, Collingwood, Geelong, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs do not have games scheduled this weekend.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Brisbane - Sunday July 25, 12.30pm, Council Training Oval, Metricon Stadium

Former Cat Nakia Cockatoo put his hand up for senior selection once again with a two-goal haul for the Lions reserves during their 27-point loss to the Giants.

Fresh from being the unused sub for the Lions against the Suns on Saturday, Cockatoo added 13 disposals and two tackles to his two-goal haul in what was an eye-catching effort.

Fringe midfielders Rhys Mathieson (27 disposals) and Cameron Ellis-Yolmen (24) won a lot of the ball, while Connor Ballenden and Tom Berry hit the scoreboard with a goal apiece.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Essendon - Sunday July 25, 12.05pm, Fankhauser Reserve

Former Richmond champion Alex Rance did some good things for Essendon's VFL side as the Bombers fell to a narrow four-point loss to Southport.

Rance looked like he hadn't been out of the game for too long as he amassed 18 disposals, four marks and two hitouts down back for the Bombers while matched up against ex-Bulldog Billy Gowers.

While the 31-year-old looked solid at VFL level, he said shortly after the match that he wasn't looking at making a full-time comeback to football.

"This is not a comeback!" Rance's Instagram post read.

"Playing for the Essendon VFL this weekend was simply a happy accident and a 1 time thing.

"I was visiting my family on the Gold Coast and with COVID restrictions the VFL needed some fill ins... I love the life balance I have now, with my priorities shifting and professional football not dominating my life."

Former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin also turned out for the Bombers on the Gold Coast, while defender Aaron Francis returned from a break for personal reasons by collecting 15 disposals and a goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R15: Rance returns and still has it Richmond premiership star Alex Rance completes a shock appearance for Essendon in the VFL and looked right at home

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel Thunder, Saturday July 24, 2.10pm, Provident Financial Oval

Defender Taylin Duman impressed for Peel Thunder in the WAFL on Saturday, winning a team-high 32 disposals and taking 13 marks in his side's 24-point loss to West Perth.

Also finding plenty of the ball for Peel was Blake Acres, who collected 27 touches and won 11 hitouts.

Defender Tobe Watson was solid with 22 touches, 10 marks and three tackles, while former Tiger Reece Conca finished with 17 touches.

Veteran Stephen Hill has suffered another injury setback on Saturday, going off before half-time with an apparent hamstring concern.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Aspley v Gold Coast - Saturday July 24, 11.05am, Graham Rd

Academy product Joel Jeffrey has put his hand up to make his senior debut after a stunning bag of goals against Aspley in the VFL on Saturday.

Jeffrey kicked nine straight and finished with 16 disposals and nine marks as Gold Coast romped home to a 78-point victory.

Also impressive for the Suns were Darcy Macpherson (25 touches and two goals) and Malcolm Rosas (1.1 from 28 touches).

Rookie Hewago Paul Oea hit the scoreboard with two goals from 18 touches, while highly touted youngster Elijah Hollands finished with 22 disposals and four clearances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R15: Jeffrey's divine nine steals show Exciting young Sun Joel Jeffrey produced an epic performance that included nine goals, which is sure to launch him into contention for an AFL recall

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Brisbane - Sunday July 25, 12.30pm, Council Training Oval, Metricon Stadium

Big man Jeremy Finlayson responded well to his omission by booting three goals for the Giants reserves in their 27-point triumph over the Lions.

Finlayson contributed 21 disposals, 19 marks and an inaccurate 3.4 in the victory, while fellow forward Zach Sproule impressed with 26 touches and two goals.

Mid-season draftee James Peatling also stood out with 17 disposals, a goal and a superb contested grab as he inches closer to a senior debut.

James Peatling cleared for take-off ?? pic.twitter.com/zGzjox6dvE — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) July 25, 2021

A host of Sydney players also took the field for the Giants, with midfielder Ryan Clarke (35 disposals), experienced tall Kaiden Brand (19) and young forward Logan McDonald (15) among those to impress.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast - Saturday July 24, 2.10pm, Leederville Oval

Defender Jackson Nelson has put in a strong performance for West Coast in the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with 32 touches, nine tackles and 1.1 in the Eagles' two-point win over East Perth.

Former Lion Alex Witherden and Luke Foley both racked up plenty of possessions, finishing with 25 touches each.

Up forward, big man Nathan Vardy impressed with 3.0 to go with 31 hitouts.

Youngster Brayden Ainsworth kicked a goal from 21 touches, while Ben Johnson finished with 22 disposals, four marks and a goal.