Hugh McCluggage on the burst against Gold Coast in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan had a simple message for his team at half-time in Saturday's comeback win over Gold Coast – get back to basics.

With his team trailing by 27 points at the main break, Fagan admitted he had "conversations" with players battling for their best form, but by and large kept his address simple.

After all, the Lions had generated 34 inside 50s to Gold Coast's 22, but had failed to capitalise on the scoreboard.

The second half was carnage, with the home team kicking 13 goals to one and completely over-running the Suns.

"We just simplified the game and stopped trying to do things that were unusual." Fagan said.

"Just do the predictable. When we do that we play really good football.

"In the first half we were trying to pull off the miracle pass when it wasn't there. We went back to simplicity basically."

With his midfield being shaded ever-so-slightly in the first half and defenders looking shaky in conceding 15 scoring shots from 22 entries, Fagan said he asked his team for a response.

It came, with Oscar McInerney, Jarryd Lyons and Hugh McCluggage all providing a spark around the contest.

He was particularly happy with McCluggage, who had 18 of his 23 disposals after the main break.

"There was a bit of conversation to the guys who weren’t contributing enough or below the level they normally would," Fagan said.

The Lions celebrate after another QClash win in round 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Most of our players felt like they were somewhere below their best.

"I was very pleased they were able to turn that around in-game and change the tide, and 'Hughy' was one of those.

"He played a brilliant second half. That’s as good a second half of football that you’ll see from anyone.

"It was pleasing for him, it was his 100th game. He’s an extraordinary young player."

Opposing coach Stuart Dew was disappointed by a second half that was totally opposite to the past month that had generated wins against Richmond, GWS and an honourable loss against the Western Bulldogs.

He said the Suns went into their shells and didn't attack when put under pressure.

"We passed the test in the first half and clearly failed in the second," Dew said.

"We just stopped going at the game, stopped taking the game on.

"They upped the ante a bit, but I think we opened the gate far too much.

"That was a top-four, finals team lesson in the second half.

"Across the last month we've been tested by top eight teams and passed a few of those, but today we didn't, particularly in the second half."

Dew said Brisbane's work around stoppages became too much to handle, with the Lions winning the clearance count 39-27, which led to a lopsided 72-40 inside 50 count.

"That was one area in particular in the third quarter they got well on top and that's when the damn wall really broke.

"We were unable to hold up.

"When we got hands on the ball we went safe.

"They've got that damaging forward line, so if they get that kind of supply any team would struggle to hold up against that."