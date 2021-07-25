The Giants get around Shane Mumford after a goal in round 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has leapfrogged a swag of fellow finals aspirants to sit clear in eighth spot after defeating Essendon 9.12 (66) to 7.11 (53) at Metricon Stadium on Sunday night.

The victory saw the Giants move ahead of the Bombers as well as Richmond, Fremantle and St Kilda - all round 19 losers.

A close game went down to the wire with less than three goals separating the two teams throughout, and was in the balance until Brent Daniels slotted the sealer with two minutes left.

Lachie Whitfield again showed his importance to the Giants with a game-high 36 disposals, while Jesse Hogan showed glimpses of his best form in the absence of superstar forward Toby Greene.

With usual ball magnets Darcy Parish (15 disposals) and Zach Merrett (20) held to relatively quiet games, it was skipper Dyson Heppell who did most of the grunt work with support from some of his lesser-praised teammates.

ESSENDON 4.3 6.4 6.8 7.11 (53)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 3.6 7.10 9.12 (66)

GOALS

Essendon: Cox, Hooker, Parish, Perkins, Smith, Stringer, Zaharakis

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Ash, Daniels, Himmelberg, Lloyd, Mumford, Reid, Ward