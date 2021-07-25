The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday matches of Round 19 has been completed. Four charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Jack Silvagni, Carlton, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Tristan Xerri, North Melbourne, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between Carlton and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Dean Kent, St Kilda, has been charged with Striking Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles, during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between the West Coast Eagles and St Kilda played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Ben Long, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Nic Naitanui, West Coast Eagles, during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between the West Coast Eagles and St Kilda played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Zaine Cordy, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Misconduct against Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 19 match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at the MCG on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.