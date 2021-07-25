IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for all the latest after another massive round of football.
- All the fallout from Carlton's loss
- Teague has wasted his opportunities
- The superstar who's taken his game to a new level
- Melbourne wobbling as Cats hit form
- The battle for eighth is still on: Why you don't discount the Tigers despite the doom and gloom
In this episode ...
0:26 – Why Carlton's coaching review turned out to be 'smart business'
1:24 – Why the loss to North Melbourne was so damning
2:52 – Is Teague getting enough out of Carlton's talent?
6:44 – M.Bontempelli ... three votes ... again
8:51 – 'Anything’s possible' for the Western Bulldogs
10:01 – Have the Dees lost their edge?
11:04 – Why Geelong are firming as flag favourites
12:51 – Can Esava Ratugolea fit into this side for the rest of the year?
14:04 – The race for eighth spot is still alive