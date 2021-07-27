IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The traded draft pick set to embarrass Pies
- It's a rudderless club and salary issues remain
- The Buddy Tribunal decision unpacked
- No.1 priority for new footy boss is to clear up the MRO
- Suns able to convince a gun Victorian junior to head north
In this episode ...
0:30 – How Collingwood may finish last but not have the No.1 draft pick
2:29 – The impact of son of a legend Nick Daicos on Collingwood's trade strategy
5:48 – The Pies' list management team aren't out of the woods yet
8:47 – Should Lance Franklin have been suspended?
10:37 – The judicial system clearly needs to be reviewed
11:46 – Nat Fyfe's injury, out for the year
12:35 – The top two picks in the NAB AFLW Draft