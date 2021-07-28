WHAT will Greater Western Sydney do with Collingwood's top pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft?

The Giants hold the Magpies' first pick at this year's draft, which currently sits at No.3 and could even be lower with Collingwood in danger of claiming the wooden spoon.

What are the Giants' plans with the pick? And would they bid on Nick Daicos or Sam Darcy first?

Tune in to this week's Road to the Draft podcast as Giants recruiting manager Adrian Caruso joins to chat about the upcoming draft pool and Greater Western Sydney's pair of first-round selections.

This week's episode guide…

0:40 – How are recruiters working through another disrupted draft season?

5:50 – What does Caruso make of this year's draft group?

8:00 – Behind the trade that landed the Giants with Collingwood's first draft pick.

10:10 – The No.1 picks and why an exciting tall is right in the conversation.

12:30 – Who are the players who could be on the Giants' radar with their early picks?

16:15 – An insight into Greater Western Sydney's Academy prospects in 2021, including Josh Fahey.

18:50 – Tanner Bruhn, Conor Stone, Ryan Angwin… Caruso gives an update on last year's first-round trio.

24:00 – What are the Giants' needs in the upcoming off-season?

27:10 – The latest on Josh Kelly's contract situation and the Giants tall getting attention from rivals.

30:30 – Finding the 'buzz' – how do clubs recruit players who spark teams?