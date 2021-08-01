GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
GWS Giants: Tanner Bruhn
Port Adelaide: Boyd Woodcock

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Connor Blakely
Richmond: Josh Caddy

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 3.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Brayden Ham
Sydney: Dylan Stephens

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn v Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Damon Greaves
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 12.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Will Brodie
Melbourne: James Jordon

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE

Remaining matches
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

 