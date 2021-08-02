Joel Selwood under pressure from Tom Green during the Giants-Cats clash in round one, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S battle with the Western Bulldogs has been bumped off the Friday night stage, replaced by the Geelong and Greater Western Sydney clash at GMHBA Stadium.

The Bombers, who lost to Sydney in a rescheduled match at the MCG on Sunday, have already had their one allotted five-day break this season, which was why that game has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

Melbourne's match-up with West Coast will be played on Monday night, allowing the Demons to complete their quarantine stint in Western Australia.

>> SEE THE UPDATED R21 FIXTURE BELOW

>> READ THE FULL AFL STATEMENT HERE

The Lions also face a stint in quarantine in WA and will play Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hawthorn will host Collingwood in Launceston, while the Carlton-Gold Coast (Marvel), Richmond-North Melbourne (MCG) and St Kilda-Sydney (Marvel) clashes will all be played in Melbourne. Showdown 50 between Adelaide and Port Adelaide will go ahead at Adelaide Oval.



The Saints and Swans will again demonstrate their commitment to the LGBTIQA+ community in their Pride Game. It will be played on Saturday after previously being scheduled on Sunday.

Lance Franklin and Callum Mills model Sydney's 2021 Pride jumper. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

There will be no crowds in Victoria again in round 21, but there is hope they will return in a limited capacity the following week.

AFL clubs and broadcasting manager Travis Auld said: "While the fixture for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season remains a week-to-week proposition, we will continue to make changes that best navigate the current environment, progresses our season and helps protect the health and safety of those in our game and the wider community"

Round 21

Friday, August 6

Geelong v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, August 7

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST (FOX)

Sunday, August 8

Hawthorn v Collingwood at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST (SEVEN)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST (FOX)

Monday, August 9

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST (SEVEN)



