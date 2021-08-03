COLLINGWOOD defender Chris Mayne has announced that the 2021 season will be his last, with the versatile 245-game player revealing he "can't squeeze much more" out of his distinguished career.

Set to turn 33 later this year, Mayne has enjoyed another consistent campaign with the Magpies but will end his 14-season stint in the AFL in order to spend more time with his family in Western Australia.

A 172-game player with Fremantle, Mayne was part of the club's first ever Grand Final side in 2013 before crossing to Collingwood at the end of the 2016 season. He has since played 73 matches for the Magpies, including a pivotal role in their 2018 Grand Final team.

A dejected Nathan Buckley and Chris Mayne after the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"The time is right, personally and professionally," Mayne said.

"From a family perspective, Britt and I have two young children and we want them to settle and share more time with our families in Perth. From a football perspective, I don’t feel that I can squeeze much more out of myself.

"I still love the game and want to continue trying to get a kick at some level next year but at the highest level I recognise it’s getting tougher, not easier."

Chris Mayne is tackled by Nick Riewoldt during a Fremantle clash with St Kilda back in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

Mayne, who has completed a diploma in youth counselling, is also set to complete a teaching degree next year. He has also finished the AFL's Level 3 coaching course and its list management course.

"'Mayney' leaves us with everyone wishing him, Britt and their children the very best. He gave all he had and we can’t ask for more from any player," Collingwood's football boss Graham Wright said.

Mayne will play in the club's final three games, against Hawthorn, Brisbane and Essendon.