Don Pyke with John Longmire during the round 17 clash between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Pies coaching position focussing on people in the AFL system who've had the significant experience as a coach

- The revealing numbers that suggest West Coast needs a crowd

- The woe-is-us attitude is continuing at the Eagles

- There will be a strong push to have a team in Tasmania

- If you were to start the AFL competition again, there's no way you'd have 18 teams

In this episode ...

0:27 – Collingwood is targeting an experienced coaches

2:45 – The 'relationship fatigue' that means Pies footy boss WON'T appoint Alastair Clarkson

4:59 – Michael Voss could be headed to Collingwood, or Gold Coast

6:51 – West Coast's over-reliance on crowd noise

7:45 – The Eagles' long-standing mindset issues

10:05 – West Coast is precariously placed for the short-term and long-term future

11:36 – Is a Tasmanian team on the cards?

12:40 – The significant challenge of creating a new team in the current climate