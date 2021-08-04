IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Pies coaching position focussing on people in the AFL system who've had the significant experience as a coach
- The revealing numbers that suggest West Coast needs a crowd
- The woe-is-us attitude is continuing at the Eagles
- There will be a strong push to have a team in Tasmania
- If you were to start the AFL competition again, there's no way you'd have 18 teams
In this episode ...
0:27 – Collingwood is targeting an experienced coaches
2:45 – The 'relationship fatigue' that means Pies footy boss WON'T appoint Alastair Clarkson
4:59 – Michael Voss could be headed to Collingwood, or Gold Coast
6:51 – West Coast's over-reliance on crowd noise
7:45 – The Eagles' long-standing mindset issues
10:05 – West Coast is precariously placed for the short-term and long-term future
11:36 – Is a Tasmanian team on the cards?
12:40 – The significant challenge of creating a new team in the current climate