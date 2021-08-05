IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- If Essendon is still a chance to make the top eight, can this up-and-down star be the difference?
- This engine room is going to be one of the best young midfields going around ... but one key cog has to stay
- It’s really hard to see the Giants actually winning this game. Cats are the team to beat
- The Sun who's set to join a rare club
In this episode ...
0:43 – Jake Stringer’s impact in 2021
1:55 – Stringer’s midfield time paying off
4:20 – Andrew Brayshaw’s 'career-best form'
5:35 – The elite midfield the Dockers could have for a decade
7:20 – The Giants' chances of victory against Geelong have been cruelled by injury
9:25 – Jacob Townsend plays for his fourth club
10:50 – Maurice Rioli jnr makes his debut for Richmond
12:32 – What Damian Barrett and Rioli have in common
14:08 – Maurice Rioli – a great name in more ways than one
15:00 – A 'miracle' that only one game has been impacted by COVID in this round