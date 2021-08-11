Nathan Broad and Jesse Hogan lock arms during the Tigers-Giants clash in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PENULTIMATE round of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season will kick off with a sudden-death showdown between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond on Friday night.

The 2019 grand finalists stayed in the finals race with wins on the weekend, setting up a blockbuster round 22 clash.

The match, originally scheduled for Giants Stadium, will now be played at Marvel Stadium - the same venue the two sides clashed in round nine when a Dusty Martin-inspired Tigers claimed a narrow victory.

The Giants jumped back into the eighth spot with an against-the-odds upset of Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Giants players celebrate their shock win over the Cats at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn's clash against Western Bulldogs will proceed at UTAS Stadium on Saturday afternoon, while Carlton will travel interstate for its match against Port Adelaide.



The venues for Brisbane and Collingwood on Saturday, and Essendon v Gold Coast on Sunday are still yet to be confirmed.



In a statement, the AFL said Supplementary Protocols were currently in place for Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Gold Coast, GWS, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, and the Western Bulldogs.

AFL clubs and broadcasting manager Travis Auld said: "The Friday night match between the GWS Giants and Richmond has both teams playing for a place in the top eight. That also applies to the WA Derby between Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles on Sunday which is really exciting for fans across the country.

"It is a tight race to the finish and while the pandemic will continue to challenge us over the coming weeks, as an industry, we will continue to adapt as we navigate those challenges."

Round 22

Friday, August 13

GWS Giants v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, SEVEN

Saturday, August 14

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium 1.45pm AEST, FOX

Port Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST, FOX

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, FOX

Brisbane v Collingwood, TBC, 7.25pm AEST, SEVEN

North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 15

Melbourne v Adelaide, MCG, 2.10pm AEST, FOX

Gold Coast v Essendon, TBC, 3.20pm AEST, SEVEN

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST, FOX