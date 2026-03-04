Gold Coast fans may have to wait a little longer to see Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan could be waiting a little longer for his Gold Coast debut, with coach Damien Hardwick suggesting his gun recruit might need more match fitness to get back to AFL level.

Ugle-Hagan played in both of the Suns' pre-season matches, but speaking ahead of Friday's Opening Round against Geelong, Hardwick threw doubt over his selection.

"We have to do what is best for him for the long-term future of his place in the footy club," he said.

"He hasn't played footy in like 400-odd days.

"We had a taste of it in the (AAMI) Community Series, but that is still below AFL level.

"We've been really excited about his progress. But we've also got to make sure that we do the right thing by the lad and give him his best chance to succeed at the highest level."

Complicating Hardwick's selection is the unavailability of Jed Walter, who was suspended for rough conduct after an incident with Brisbane's Zane Zakostelsky last week.

Ugle-Hagan has trained strongly over pre-season at Carrara following his move from the Western Bulldogs.

"Once again, we love what he's brought to our footy club," Hardwick said.

"We're excited by the prospect. But we've also got to understand that at times we just have to be a little bit patient.

"He's got the capacity to play. It's just … is it the right thing for him to play this week as compared to maybe wait a week or two?

"You know, just to get him some games under the belt, some match fitness, which is the one thing that is really, really hard to get.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during Gold Coast's official team photo day at People First Stadium on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's done a lot of things right. We're really impressed by the way he's gone about it. "

Ugle-Hagan trained with the 'B' team at Gold Coast's main session at People First Stadium on Wednesday, as youngster Ethan Read shuffled forward to partner Ben King.

No.2 draft pick Zeke Uwland will debut against the Cats, while Hardwick also confirmed Alex Davies would get a good midfield run with Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell (finger) sidelined.