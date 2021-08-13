Geelong players celebrate with Jake Kolodjashnij after his goal against GWS in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

JAKE Kolodjashnij broke one of the game's longest droughts on Friday night.

When the Geelong defender cruised past the 50m arc in the opening 30 seconds against Greater Western Sydney, his eyes lit up as he set sail for goal.

It was the 26-year-old's 127th career game, so when his kick split the sticks to register his first career goal in the AFL, it was little surprise Kolodjashnij was mobbed by his Cats teammates.

It's not often a player goes that long without kicking a goal.

Three other players are currently on streaks of over 100 games without doing so, although two of that trio have had success earlier in their career.

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas has gone 134 games since his one and only goal against the Western Bulldogs in 2014, while triple premiership Tiger Dylan Grimes has spent 107 games looking for another major since his most recent strike against Brisbane in early 2017.

Dylan Grimes celebrates a goal against Brisbane in round four, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The heir to the dubious honour that Kolodjashnij happily gave up on Friday night is Jonas' defensive sidekick, Tom Clurey, who has ticked over 109 goalless outings since making his debut.

West Coast's Tom Barrass (98 games) has a chance to join the triple-figure club before the season is out, unless he accidentally wanders forward and carelessly slots a major.

Clurey and Barrass still have plenty of time on their side, though, before they start challenging the record for the most games before kicking your first goal.

That honour belongs to former Fitzroy and Sydney full-back Rod Carter, who kicked his solitary career goal against Melbourne in 1986 – his 215th game.

Sydney defender Rod Carter in action in 1989. Picture: AFL Photos

Current longest goal droughts

Tom Jonas (PA) - 134

Tom Clurey (PA) - 109

Dylan Grimes (Rich) - 107

Tom Barrass (WC) - 97

Dane Rampe (Syd) - 96

Daniel Talia (Adel) - 93

James Frawley (StK) - 88

Joel Hamling (Frem) - 86

Kyle Hartigan (Haw) - 85

Jackson Nelson (WC) - 81

Sam Frost (Haw) - 81