The AFL has updated the dates and times for the NAB AFL U19 Championships scheduling a showcase of talent to take place over the next two months across Australia in the build up to the 2021 NAB AFL Draft in November.



The NAB AFL Championships represents the highest level of representative football for boys aged 19 years and under in their quest to join the AFL.



The best boys from across Australia will be selected to represent their respective states in a competition matching the best against the best. The majority of players selected at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft in November will play in the NAB AFL U19 Championships this year. All 2021 NAB AFL Rising Star nominees have played representative football on their journey to the AFL.

The National Kickstart Program will hold a one-week residential program during the NAB AFL U19 Championships with three scheduled games. The Program has been developed to provide a pathway for young male Indigenous footballers, emerging coaches and aspiring umpires to develop as elite professionals in the AFL industry. 50 participants, 6 coaches and 10 umpires are selected each year through state-based Kickstart programs and or nominated through state Talent Managers. The National Kickstart program provides education, training and elite AFL opportunities to the selected young Indigenous men from around Australia.



Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation across the country, the AFL will continue to work with all State and Territory Governments to best manage the relevant border restrictions ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.



The intention is to host all players, coaches and officials in Melbourne at the end of September.



AFL Head of Talent Pathways and State League Competitions Tristan Salter said the updated timetable provided the best opportunity to put together a start to finish Championships and crown a National Champion.



“These players represent the future of Australian Football and the NAB AFL Championships presents the highest standard of representative football for aspiring talent across Australia. The players selected are the best of the best from their states and territories,” Salter said.



“Players, coaches, officials and community safety is our number one priority, and our focus is on creating a healthy environment for student athletes to be given the opportunity to play football and expose their talents.”



“We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a Championships structure and timetable that maintains our unique Championship opportunity for all footballers. This year is a unique opportunity for football talent, the players and teams are going to create a magical story over the next two months at these Championships,” Salter said.



The 2021 NAB AFL U19 All-Australian team will be selected at conclusion of the respective Championships.



All squads and coaches will be announced in the coming weeks.



NAB AFL U19 Championship Teams

Allies – New South Wales, ACT, Tasmania, Queensland and Northern Territory

South Australia

Victoria Country

Victoria Metro

Western Australia



All matches will be broadcast live across multiple platforms on Fox Footy, Kayo and afl.com.au.



“We’re fortunate to have partners who share our love of representative football and we will all pull together to stage a memorable NAB AFL U19 Championship,” Salter said.



“The talent pool across the country provides a clear indicator that our game is strong and our AFL Talent Pathway programs continue to deliver the best Australian athletes and we can’t wait to see them perform over the next few months.”



The NAB AFL Futures Match is scheduled to be held on AFL Grand Final Day.



The AFL will host the NAB AFL National Draft Combine in Melbourne following the NAB AFL U19 Championships on September 29 and 30. The two-day Combine will feature up to 60 nominated players be medically screened by the AFL clubs medical staff and interviewed by AFL clubs.



Following the NAB AFL National Draft Combine; state based draft combines will occur where national and state combine invitees will conduct the physical portion of the combine include the 20m sprint, vertical jump, AFL agility and two-kilometre time-trial. These will be held in Victoria on Sunday October 10, South Australia on Saturday October 16 and Western Australia on Sunday October 17.



The 2021 NAB AFL Draft will be held in November.



While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, the health and welfare of our players and the community remains the priority and all matches will operate in a safe manner anchored in the advice of respective governments, public health officials and medical experts. Strict protocols will be in place to protect players, officials, staff and the wider public at all matches.



All matches are subject to change and will reflect the COVID protocols and border restrictions at the time.



For all information relating to the NAB AFL Championships please visit afl.com.au/draft.



NAB AFL U19 Championships VENUE START TIME Sunday August 29 Western Australia v South Australia Lathlain Park, WA TBC Saturday September 18 Victoria Metro v Victoria Country GMHBA, VIC TBC Friday September 24 ALLIES v South Australia TBC (VIC) TBC Victoria Metro v Western Australia TBC Tuesday September 28 South Australia v Victoria Metro GMHBA, VIC TBC Victoria Country v Western Australia TBC Saturday October 2/Sunday October 3 Victoria Country v ALLIES TBC TBC



The NAB AFL Rising Star is part of the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program, which supports grassroots players and football communities and helps young Australians fulfill their dream of playing in the AFL.



The NAB AFL Rising Stars Program comprises the following elements:

• NAB AFL Rising Star

• NAB AFL Draft

• NAB AFL Draft Combine

• NAB AFL Under-19 Championships

• NAB AFL Academy

• NAB AFL Under-17 Championships

• NAB League



NAB has been supporting footy from grassroots to the elite level since 2002, providing boys and girls with a clear pathway from NAB AFL Auskick through the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program all the way to the big time.



