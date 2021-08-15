FREMANTLE has broken a run of 11 losses in Western Derbies to not only keep its own finals chances ever-so-slightly alive, but also putting a massive dent in those of fierce rival West Coast.

The Dockers' 12.7 (79) to 9.10 (64) win at Optus Stadium on Sunday leaves both Western Australian teams outside the top eight and reliant on other results in the final round if either is to extend their season.

Pre-match, Fremantle's season was considered as good as over, but there is always reason to throw everything into a Derby no matter what the teams' ladder positions and the Dockers came out on fire.

Despite missing stars Nathan Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw, Rory Lobb and Michael Walters, Freo came out with an eight-goal opening quarter to lead by 30 points at the first break, extending by the smallest of margins to go into half-time 31 up.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Record-equalling Docker shakes the defence off with ease Fremantle's David Mundy blindsides the West Coast defence and kicks a beautiful goal in his 353rd game

The Eagles lifted and closed to within two goals just before the final break, but a late goal to Travis Colyer stretched the margin back to 17.

The last quarter played out as intensely as any between the two teams in the past with Fremantle holding on for the historic victory.

A possible serious knee injury to Tim Kelly will make the Eagles' job ahead all the harder, with the star midfielder subbed out in the second term and coach Adam Simpson later saying a medial injury looked likely.

FREMANTLE 8.2 10.2 11.2 12.7 (79)

WEST COAST 3.2 4.7 7.9 9.10 (64)