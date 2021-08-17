LACHIE Neale will return to his youth as a Port Adelaide supporter on Friday night when watching a match that will shape Brisbane's top four destiny.

The Lions need Port to defeat the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, which would leave the door open for them to grab the double finals chance.

Brisbane could then sneak into fourth with a win, plus some percentage, over West Coast the following day.

"I'll watch the game and hopefully Port can get up," Neale said on Tuesday.

"I used to barrack for Port. It'll be the first time cheering for them for a while."

Lachie Neale gets mobbed after kicking a goal against Collingwood in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The reigning Brownlow medallist said it was disappointing Brisbane had to rely on another result to climb into the four, but he was confident in wherever it finished heading into September.

Neale was back to somewhere near his best in Saturday night's huge win over Collingwood, gathering 30 disposals and kicking one goal.

The prolific midfielder said he wasn't sure what to expect when watching a game he had no control over.

"We'd love to finish fourth, but if it's fifth or sixth, that's ok," he said.

"We've made finals and that's probably the most important thing.

"I think if we were sitting in that logjam of seventh to 12th, I think it'd be a bit different and I'd probably feel a bit more emotional about the games this weekend."

Neale said it was unlikely Brisbane would rest players in the event of a Western Bulldogs win, citing the Lions' desire to continue their strong form over recent weeks heading into the finals.