VICTORIAN prospects have endured another heavily COVID-19 interrupted season but draft hopefuls from the state's country regions were able to get back on the field last weekend and a number of players took their chance to impress.

Geelong Falcons midfielder Mitch Knevitt and Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Kai Lohmann were among them, with the duo being elevated to AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year.

Knevitt had 36 disposals, 10 marks, eight inside-50s and a goal in a dominant performance in the Falcons' win over Bendigo, with the 193cm big-bodied midfielder using his size to control the play around the ground. He has averaged 24 disposals in a consistent campaign for the Falcons and will be considered by clubs inside the top 30 of the draft.

CAL TWOMEY'S JULY FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

Another player who has taken the eye across the NAB League season has been Lohmann, an exciting half-forward who can also spend time in the midfield.

Kai Lohmann of GWV Rebels during a NAB League match against Gippsland Power on June 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Last weekend he was based mainly in the attacking half where he booted two goals from 13 disposals and five tackles. The 185cm prospect has shown this season he is capable of producing eye-catching moments in the air for a player his size and he is equally dangerous at ground level.

Club recruiters have been watching Lohmann's progress closely and he has a knack of impacting games in a Rebels side that could have one of its most successful draft hauls for several years

The last inclusion into this week's rolling team is potential first-round pick Matthew Roberts, who had a strong game for South Adelaide's senior side at the weekend. Roberts, who has returned from an ankle syndesmosis injury, collected 20 disposals in a strong midfield showing from the hard-running Panthers prospect.

It was a good outing from Roberts, who will be a key player for the South Australian side which the AFL hopes will kick off the under-19 championships next week against Western Australia.