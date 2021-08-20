Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THEY missed on Josh Kelly – again – and now have a pool of money to splash.

So, what should North Melbourne do with its excess salary cap room?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the options in front of the Roos heading into their last game of the season.

Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey as they discuss the race to the finals and the trade implications approaching the off-season.

Plus, they're joined by Adelaide ball-magnet Paul Seedsman to address why his No.11 jumper has caused so much conversation in 2021.

Episode guide

3:15 – Who will 5th and 6th least want to play in the elimination finals?

7:50 – What are the selection decisions this weekend that had you thinking about trades?

13:05 – R22 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee

14:30 – Who is going to be unlucky not to receive a nomination?

17:20 – Most memorable weather-event games?

20:25 – North Melbourne have missed Josh Kelly – what do they do now?

24:00 – How do the Cats cover Tom Stewart?

25:55 – What would be the AFL's equivalent of the Field of Dreams game?

28:10 – Special guest – Adelaide's Paul Seedsman

34:05 – Exchange Exchange

38:35 – Who are the senior players currently playing for a contract?