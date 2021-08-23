Giant Stephen Coniglio in action against the Blues in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GWS SUPERSTAR Toby Greene believes skipper Stephen Coniglio is "fully fit" and primed to return as their AFL side seek to extend an undefeated record in derby finals.

The Giants and Sydney square off in Launceston on Saturday, seeking to end the opposition's season but perhaps with more mutual respect than normal given they've shared a nine-week stint away from home because of COVID-19.

Coniglio, having played a single AFL game since April 4 because of ankle and toe issues, returned as the medical substitute during his side's final-round win over Carlton.

The midfielder, whose form dipped after being handed the captaincy in 2020, is one of several huge selection calls for GWS coach Leon Cameron.

Veteran defender Phil Davis has been overlooked in the past two games, small forward Bobby Hill is also pressing for a recall, while the club's ruck quandary has become trickier with the return to fitness of prized recruit Braydon Preuss.

Greene, who helped deliver victories over the Swans in a 2016 qualifying final and 2018 elimination final, is keen for Coniglio to return.

"He's fully fit, ready to go and had a couple of games to get over the niggles he had," Greene said.

"He came on and got a bit of game time (against Carlton), which was a bonus. Then got a full (scratch) match in on the weekend.

"So he's right ... then there's lots of moving parts.

"That's what you want heading into finals, 25 or 30 guys ready to go and putting their name forward."

Greene was charged twice during the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series, when the Giants steamrolled through three knockout games then fell flat in a crushing Grand Final loss to Richmond.

The 27-year-old did not expect his team to specifically talk about lifting their aggression against Sydney but added there was an inherent understanding that "comes naturally with finals".

"They're high pressure, high contested," Greene said.

"I'm sure there will be an uplift in that.

"We had three really good weeks and one poor one (in the 2019 finals), so you can draw on a lot from that but also it's a whole new ball game with a lot of different guys.

"It's always a big game against the Swans and being a final makes it that bit bigger."

Greene's recent one-game ban, which he returned from to face the Blues on Saturday night, has been his only suspension of 2021.

The small forward's leadership as stand-in skipper has been a hallmark of his club's rise up the ladder after a 0-3 start.

Greene noted on Monday that Coniglio "has been there the whole time" to help.

"I probably had to speak at times, when otherwise I maybe wouldn't have, but otherwise just tried to lead by example," Greene said.