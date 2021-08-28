Adelaide's Rory Laird during an AAMI Community Series match against Port Adelaide on March 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Rory Laird's transformation from an elite defender to top-line midfielder has been acknowledged with his second club champion award, narrowly edging teammate Ben Keays in a thrilling count on Saturday night.

Laird polled 123 votes to win the Malcolm Blight Medal from Keays (120) and wingman Paul Seedsman (105), who each had their highest placings at Adelaide after career-best seasons at their second club.

Laird completed his sixth top-three finish in seven years to become the club's seventh two-time winner, having claimed his first gold jacket in 2018 when he was a star defender.

The 27-year-old, who was nominated in the 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad, played all 22 games this season and averaged 32.0 disposals (No.4 in the AFL), a career-best 14.8 contested possessions (No.3) and 6.8 clearances (No.5).

Adelaide's Shane McAdam and Rory Laird celebrate a win during round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Runner-up Keays completed a second top-five finish after crossing from Brisbane to take up a place on the Crows' rookie list.

Seedsman, who was also nominated in the All-Australian squad, finished third after a terrific season on the wing, ahead of half-back Brodie Smith, defender Tom Doedee and key forward Taylor Walker, who were all equal fourth on 93 votes.

Midfielder Harry Schoenberg was named the Mark Bickley Emerging Talent, while forward Tom Lynch was presented the Phil Walsh Best Team Man Award. Ruckman Kieran Strachan won the SANFL Club Champion Award.

Laird also receiving the Members' MVP Award and the Players' Trademark Award.

The Malcolm Blight Medal is calculated by coaches rating every player with a score out of 10 after every game this season.

2021 Malcolm Blight Medal top 10

1. Rory Laird (123)

2. Ben Keays (120)

3. Paul Seedsman (105)

=4. Brodie Smith (93)

=4. Tom Doedee (93)

=4. Taylor Walker (93)

=7. Jake Kelly (90)

=7. Reilly O’Brien (90)

9. Jordon Butts (88)

=10. Rory Sloane (86)

=10. Ned McHenry (86)