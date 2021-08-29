Patrick Dangerfield get his handball away during the final against Port Adelaide on August 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield played through Friday night's qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide with a nasty right hand injury.

AFL.com.au understands the 31-year-old suffered a fracture in the round 23 loss to Melbourne which required treatment ahead of the first final.

Dangerfield collected 23 disposals against the Power but was down on his usual output, going at 59 per cent efficiency.

The midfielder was seen with tape connecting his ring and small fingers while playing with extra protection for his ring finger against the Power.

Patrick Dangerfield with a trainer during the round 23 match between Geelong and the Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Dylan Burns

He also appeared in discomfort at the start of the third term and uncharacteristically dropped a regulation mark just minutes later which led to a running Orazio Fantasia goal.

The Cats confirmed Dangerfield was carrying a hand injury when contacted on Sunday night but opted not to provide further details.

Dangerfield isn't expected to be in doubt for the Cats' semi-final against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night at Optus Stadium but it's an injury that may require further assessment at season's end.

Cats defender Mark O'Connor will miss the clash after sustaining his second left hamstring injury of the year against the Power.

His setback opens the door for fellow Irishman Zach Tuohy to return from his own hamstring strain as a like-for-like replace in defence.