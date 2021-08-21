OH MY Gawn.

Melbourne has claimed the minor premiership for the first time since 1964 after captain Max Gawn kicked a goal after the siren to clinch a phenomenal come-from-behind four-point victory over Geelong.

And at the end of the 12.9 (81) to 12.5 (77) result, the only question left to ask was: how?

Midway through the third quarter, as Geelong skipped to a 44-point lead after a barnstorming second term, the Cats looked set to claim top spot. But the Demons' incredible comeback saw them boot six goals to none in the last quarter at GMHBA Stadium to finish atop the ladder for the first time since their last premiership.

A good omen? You betchya. The type of stirring, confidence-building, away-from-home win that inspires a side for its return to the finals? Even more so.

In perhaps the most extraordinary game of the year, the Demons set up a qualifying final clash with Brisbane next week while the third-placed Cats will travel to Adelaide Oval to face Port Adelaide with the top four settled on Saturday.

Gawn kicked the sealer after taking a mark in the dying stages at the top of the goalsquare after Jake Lever sent the ball inside 50. Lever had won the ball on the wing after an out-on-the-full kick before being awarded a 50-metre penalty, an infringement that could prove ultra costly and alter Geelong's finals assault.

Gawn was magnificent after half-time, finishing with 25 disposals and 39 hitouts, while Clayton Oliver put in an heroic midfield performance with 39 disposals, nine clearances and two goals. Christian Petracca, with 26 disposals, was also strong while Kysaiah Pickett kicked three goals as Melbourne kicked nine goals to two after half-time to pinch the top spot from Geelong's grasp.

The game wasn't always being played at breakneck speed with every kick, mark or free carrying huge stakes. The first quarter was of two sides working each other out, both dipping their toes in the water of risk but without showing their full hand of cards.

The Dees took a two-point advantage into the opening break after a strong contested mark from Ben Brown late in the quarter, with the former Kangaroos big man slotting his shot.

But it was Geelong's big men who got motoring in the second quarter to drive the Cats into control. Jeremy Cameron marked at the top of the square before Tom Hawkins' strength, smarts and skills saw him boot three goals in the term. The Cats feasted on a centre-square smashing: Patrick Dangerfield bombed long and then set up Bradley Close for another before Gary Rohan converted his kick.

And when Cameron cleverly latched onto the ball on the goal line and kicked his second in the final minute of the quarter, Geelong had broken out to a 39-point lead by half-time after eight unanswered goals.

It got out to nine before Oliver broke Melbourne's drought, which started a more competitive patch, with the Demons cutting the deficit to 32 points at the final change. Although they had gotten the game back on their level, the margin appeared too big a task to track down.

But Melbourne wasn't reading the script. Or if it was, it had a different one to everyone else, which might be apt, given the Dees' took out the minor premiership when most pre-season pundits had them missing the top-eight. Now, the real thing awaits and the lesson is clear: don't ever write off the Dees.

Eyes on next week

The Dees' win sets up a qualifying final clash with Brisbane next week after the Lions snuck into the top-four with their win over West Coast on Saturday. In the clubs' one encounter this season, Melbourne came out on top, beating the Lions by 22 points in a clash played on neutral territory in Sydney. Meanwhile the Cats will take on Port Adelaide in their first final, but will head to Adelaide Oval with confidence given their 22-point win over the Power at the venue in round 13 in what was one of the games of the season.

Coleman Medal chase gets tight

Carlton and Greater Western Sydney was being played at the same time as this clash but you could have forgiven injured Blues spearhead Harry McKay for keeping a close eye on the Cats contest. McKay entered the game eight goals ahead of Tom Hawkins in the lead for the Coleman Medal but when Hawkins booted three goals in the second term the race was again alive as Hawkins chased down a second consecutive Coleman Medal after his 42-goal season in the home and away campaign last year. Hawkins booted his fourth in the third quarter so had a term to go all out for the individual honour but Melbourne's resurgence stopped Hawkins in his tracks and he closed the regular season with 54 goals.

GEELONG 2.1 10.2 12.3 12.5 (77)

MELBOURNE 2.3 3.5 6.7 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Geelong: Hawkins 4, Cameron 2, Rohan 2, Close, Dahlhaus, Dangerfield, Selwood

Melbourne: Pickett 3, Brown 2, Oliver 2, Spargo 2, Fritsch, Gawn, Viney

BEST

Geelong: Selwood, Dangerfield, Hawkins, Smith, Henderson, Guthrie

Melbourne: Oliver, Petracca, Gawn, Salem, Lever, Pickett

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Higgins (unused)

Melbourne: Jordon (unused)