COLLINGWOOD'S coaching sub-committee has landed on Brisbane triple premiership forward Craig McRae as the club's next coach.

His appointment as Nathan Buckley's successor is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday when it is ticked off by the club's board.

McRae and Richmond assistant Adam Kingsley entered last weekend as the final two contenders for the vacancy, however Kingsley has since been informed he has missed out.

It comes after Sydney assistant and ex-Adelaide coach Don Pyke opted out of the process.

McRae joined Hawthorn as an assistant coach under Alastair Clarkson this year following stints at Richmond, Lions and Pies.

Richmond VFL coach Craig McRae and captain Steve Morris hold up the 2019 premiership cup. Picture: Getty Images

His move to the Hawks came under then-football boss Graham Wright who cross to Collingwood as head of football in January and has led the process for the club's next coach.

McRae's former Brisbane teammate and ex-Lions coach Justin Leppitsch has also been sounded out by the Pies for a role as a senior assistant coach.

Leppitsch, who has this year coached school football while working in the media, and McRae are close friends and shared in three premierships as players at the Lions and several years in coaching at the Tigers.

Justin Leppitsch at TIO Stadium in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Caretaker coach Robert Harvey is unlikely to remain at the Pies amid interest from rival clubs as an assistant coach. Fellow uncontracted assistant Brenton Sanderson is also expected to depart after strong ties to Buckley.

Scott Selwood, who this year moved up from development coach to take the reins as midfield coach mid-season, holds a contract for next year, however it is unclear as to where forwards coach Hayden Skipworth's future lies.

A development coach at the Tigers from 2007-2009, McRae spent 2010 in the same role at Brisbane before joining Collingwood as development manager for five years.

He took the reins of Richmond's VFL side in 2016 and later a premiership in 2019, just a week before the club's AFL triumph.

The 47-year-old moved to take control of the forward line for the club's AFL side in 2020 as they tasted premiership success.

The decision for the Pies' board to ratify McRae is expected to be straight-forward given two directors – Paul Licuria and Peter Murphy – sat on the panel of five to select him.

They were joined by Wright, chief executive Mark Anderson and 2010 premiership Pie Luke Ball.