SIX CONTENDERS remain in the hunt for the premiership with the two semi-finals to eliminate another two sides this week.
With injury and suspension worries for multiple teams, our experts have predicted the ins and outs for this week's matches.
Did we get it right? Check out our teams below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
Second semi-final
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.50pm AWST
GEELONG
B: Jed Bews, Lachie Henderson, Jake Kolodjashnij
HB: Tom Atkins, Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry
C: Sam Menegola, Joel Selwood, Isaac Smith
HF: Gryan Miers, Jeremy Cameron, Brad Close
F: Esava Ratugolea, Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield
Foll: Rhys Stanley, Cameron Guthrie, Mitch Duncan
I/C: Gary Rohan, Brandan Parfitt, Sam Simpson, Zach Tuohy
Emerg: Shaun Higgins, Luke Dahlhaus, Max Holmes, Zach Guthrie
In: Zach Tuohy, Esava Ratugolea
Out: Mark O'Connor, Luke Dahlhaus
UNAVAILABLE: Mark O'Connor (hamstring), Tom Stewart (foot)
NOTES: O'Connor's hamstring injury paves the way for Tuohy as a like-for-like replacement at half-back. The only other consideration would be if the Cats want Tuohy at wing/half-forward and slot in Zach Guthrie in defence. Aliir Aliir's domination against the Cats will force a re-think as to their forward structure with Sam Taylor and Nick Haynes looming on Friday night. It's time for Ratugolea to return and provide another target in the air. Should the Cats follow through, you could raffle off his spot between any of Dahlhaus, Miers, Simpson or Close. Dahlhaus had just six disposals and two tackles against the Power and could be the one given Chris Scott lamented a lack of forward pressure. Dangerfield will be fit to play despite a nasty finger injury that will require surgery at season's end. – Mitch Cleary
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
B: Jake Stein, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming
HB: Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes, Connor Idun
C: Harry Perryman, Callan Ward, Lachie Ash
HF: Stephen Coniglio, Harry Himmelberg, Matt de Boer
F: Daniel Lloyd, Jesse Hogan, Tim Taranto
Foll: Shane Mumford, Jacob Hopper, Josh Kelly
I/C: Sam Reid, Zach Sproule, Tanner Bruhn, Bobby Hill
Emerg: Kieren Briggs, Phil Davis, Jake Riccardi, Conor Stone
In: Tanner Bruhn, Bobby Hill
Out: Toby Greene, Tom Green
UNAVAILABLE: Jack Buckley (knee), Brent Daniels (hamstring), Jeremy Finlayson (managed), Matt Flynn (shoulder), Tom Green (arm), Toby Greene (suspension), Lachlan Keeffe (knee), Xavier O'Halloran (calf), Braydon Preuss (back)
NOTES: Superstar forward Greene and young onballer Green will be unavailable for the rest of the season. That might give Bruhn an opportunity in the starting 22 after he impressed in the final few rounds but started the elimination final as the sub. Hill could also be recalled after playing the first 16 matches until he joined his pregnant partner in Sydney and then in quarantine. The speedy forward has been back in training for almost four weeks. Cumming rolled his ankle and was subbed out against Sydney but scans showed no major damage. Reid felt tightness in his troublesome hamstring late in that match, while Adam Kennedy is hoping to recover from his own hamstring issue in time to play. The Giants must again consider whether Stein holds his place ahead of Davis especially after perhaps his best game for the club. Riccardi would be a versatile sub. - Martin Pegan
First semi-final
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
B: Ryan Lester, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich
HB: Daniel Rich, Jack Payne, Grant Birchall
C: Mitch Robinson, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage
HF: Linc McCarthy, Marcus Adams, Nakia Cockatoo
F: Tom Fullarton, Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron
Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko
I/C: Keidean Coleman, Zac Bailey, Jarrod Berry, Callum Ah Chee
Emerg: Deven Robertson, Rhys Mathieson, Jaxon Prior, Connor Ballenden,
In: Callum Ah Chee, Ryan Lester, Jack Payne
Out: Jaxon Prior, Darcy Gardiner, Dan McStay
UNAVAILABLE: Eric Hipwood (knee), Dan McStay (concussion), Cam Rayner (knee)
NOTES: Without a doubt the most difficult Lions team to select in 2021. Not only is McStay missing with concussion, but Gardiner looked severely hindered with a knee problem against Melbourne. His fitness – and he must be 100 per cent – will ultimately be determined at Thursday's main training session, but unless he improves dramatically from last Saturday night, Lester is the ideal replacement. The biggest decision is how to replace McStay. Ballenden is an option, as is Archie Smith, but bringing in Payne to the back six and shuffling Marcus Adams forward would fill the need of a contested marking forward who won't get beaten in the air. Ah Chee (groin) must also prove his fitness before being included. – Michael Whiting
WESTERN BULLDOGS
B: Taylor Duryea, Alex Keath, Bailey Williams
HB: Caleb Daniel, Zaine Cordy, Bailey Dale
C: Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Hunter
HF: Laitham Vandermeer, Aaron Naughton, Bailey Smith
F: Tom Liberatore, Tim English, Cody Weightman
R: Lewis Young, Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli
I/C: Josh Schache, Mitch Hannan, Easton Wood, Roarke Smith
Emerg: Jason Johannisen, Ryan Gardner, Anthony Scott, Ed Richards
In: Zaine Cordy
Out: Ryan Gardner
UNAVAILABLE: Josh Bruce (knee), Toby McLean (knee)
NOTES: The Dogs have turned over their team more than anyone but there doesn't seem much need this week. Cordy was a late withdrawal against Essendon with illness and was replaced by Gardner, who did a good job against the Bombers. But Cordy, if good to go, should reclaim his spot. Schache, who was also a late, late inclusion for Johannisen, should hold his position in the starting 22 after two goals. Johannisen again shapes as the potential substitute in this line-up, as could be Scott or Richards, if he is passed fit to play after a shoulder injury ruled him out last week. - Callum Twomey