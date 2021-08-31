AFL CHIEF Gillon McLachlan says he is "perplexed" by the brevity of Toby Greene's ban and has revealed the League is considering an appeal.

Greene was found guilty of intentionally making "aggressive, demonstrative and disrespectful" contact to umpire Matt Stevic and the Tribunal handed him a three-match suspension that will end his 2021 campaign.

The incident happened during Saturday's thrilling final between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney, and Greene was forced to sit in a rare Tribunal hearing on Tuesday morning before the Giants flew to Perth.

"I welcome the Tribunal verdict that it was intentional conduct and handing down a sanction. [But] if I’m honest, I find it hard personally to reconcile how it can be intentional conduct that was aggressive, demonstrative and disrespectful - it was found to be all of those things - and then only be three weeks," McLachlan said while revealing the venue for this year's Grand Final.

McLachlan said the AFL asked for a six-match ban and he was finding it "hard to reconcile" how it could only be three.

Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

"As the CEO of the League, I'm saying to community leagues and others that I find the decision perplexing," he said.

"I’ve spoken to the lawyers about our appeal rights clearly. They’re looking at that at the moment."

McLachlan said a decision on the appeal would be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"We won’t muck around. You don’t appeal lightly, so we’ll get some advice, contextualise it all, and make a decision as quick as we can."

The only time the AFL has appealed the Tribunal's verdict was in 2017 when Bachar Houli was found guilty of striking and received a two-match ban before that was doubled to four games at the AFL Appeals Board.