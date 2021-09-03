SHOULD the Bombers be asking the question of one of the AFL's best midfielders?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew takes a look at why Essendon should be targeting arguably the League's best uncontracted player – and why he should be seriously considering the move.

The team also discusses which upsets could be brewing in the second week of finals, analyses whether Ross Lyon is the right coach for Carlton, and brings back an old segment ahead of the Trade Period.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the lighter ones as well – delving into the most significant talking points ahead of the semi-finals.

Episode guide

1.50: The week one finals results that surprised us the most.

4.30: Which team can cause a semi-final upset this weekend?

8.40: What are Toby Greene's prospects at the AFL Tribunal?

12.50: Why the Bombers should look at one of the competition's guns.

24.00: What are some of footy's biggest curses?

27.30: Is Ross Lyon the right coach for Carlton?

33.30: The return of a favourite segment 'Who Says No'.

38.20: Who are the young guns we should be watching during the U-18 Champs?