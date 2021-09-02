Taylor Garner celebrates a goal with Ben Cunnington in North Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn in R9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER first-round pick Taylor Garner is among four players delisted by North Melbourne on Thursday.

Dom Tyson, Will Walker and Connor Menadue were also not offered new contracts after the Roos 'won' their first wooden spoon since 1972.

Garner, who was taken with pick No.15 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft, only managed 49 games across nine seasons with a series of injuries curtailing his career.

His best year came in 2017 when he kicked 16 goals from 18 games, while he played four games this year for a return of seven goals.

Tyson, who was taken with pick No.3 in the 2011 NAB AFL Draft, only managed six games for the Roos since arriving at the end of 2018 from Melbourne.

Dom Tyson in action for North Melbourne in the VFL in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 94 games with the Demons, including their 2018 preliminary final, after managing 13 in his first two seasons at GWS.

Walker played six games in his time at the club, while Menadue managed seven at the Roos after receiving a lifeline following 39 games at Richmond.