RUCKMAN Oscar McInerney says Brisbane has the right coaching and culture to keep it focussed on the process rather than the outcome of Saturday night's sudden death semi-final against the Western Bulldogs.

While a loss would spell the second 'straight sets' exit for the Lions in the past three seasons, a win over the Dogs would put them one win away from a Grand Final berth.

McInerney says despite the September pressure and some injury concerns, Brisbane isn't looking too far ahead.

"We're all dreamers," he said.

"You can't say you don't go to bed thinking about what could be, what might be.

Joe Daniher consoles Charlie Cameron after the Lions' 2021 qualifying final loss. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's the beauty about of our coaching group and the beauty of our culture at the moment, is we're really focused on that process.

"We can pull ourselves into line.

"It's all good to daydream and hope, we know if we get to work that'll hold us in good stead rather than daydreaming and crossing our fingers."

For the fourth straight week McInerney is central to the Lions' success.

In the previous three matches he's gone head to head with Brodie Grundy and All-Australian duo Nic Naitanui and Max Gawn, with mixed results.

Against the Bulldogs he could confront Lewis Young and Tim English or even his former mentor Stefan Martin if Luke Beveridge decides to bring the veteran back from injury.

Tim English and Oscar McInerney face off in round four, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

McInerney said he had learnt plenty in the past few weeks.

"There's nothing better than having a crack against the best," he said.

"Nic Nat is such a powerful beast. Max is so long and strong and has great footy IQ and Brodie a couple of weeks before covers the ground and follows up like a midfielder.

"They're all weapons every ruckman tries to have.

"The Bulldogs are such a powerful midfield unit, led by Marcus (Bontempelli) on the floor and (Jack) Macrae.

"Whatever look they give us, it's going to be an exciting challenge."