Fan Awards: Garry Lyon, Tony Lockett and Stewart Loewe during Spud's Game, and (inset) Max Gawn and Dyson Heppell with Harrison Pennicott. Picture: AFL Media

THE YOUNG Swan who wanted to keep the match ball. Harrison Pennicott's special coin toss with Dyson Heppell and Max Gawn. The inspiring Dreamtime in the West. Spud's Game with Garry Lyon's rousing speech. So what is the Most Memorable Moment of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season?

There have been plenty of highlights this year that have warmed our hearts and our raised our spirits, now you have the chance - in the @Coles AFL Fan Awards - to make the call on the very best.

Need help deciding? The nominees are in so watch the video below to refresh your memory.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Coles AFL Fan Awards: Moment of the Year Which of these four moments was the standout for you in 2021

Now ... it's time to VOTE in the @Coles AFL Fan Awards and go in the draw to WIN some epic prizes.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE AND DON'T FORGET TO REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

There are 20 x prize packs to be won that include a 2022 AFL Silver Membership for 2022 valued at $625, a $300 AFL Shop voucher and a $500 Coles voucher.

But don't despair if you miss out this time ... coming up in the @Coles AFL Fan Awards we have: Most Improved Player, Match-Winning Moment, Social Superstar and Game of the Year.

So follow us @Coles AFL Fan Awards and keep voting.