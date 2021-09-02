SYDNEY co-captain Luke Parker has won his third Bob Skilton Medal after being named 2021 club champion on Thursday night.

Parker polled 543 votes to win the count from reigning club champion Jake Lloyd (504), while Jordan Dawson (502) was rewarded for his breakout season with a place on the podium.

The 28-year-old Parker played all 23 matches this season, kicked 15 goals and averaged 28 disposals with team-highs for contested ball (13.4) and clearances (6.3).

SWANS' 2021 REPORT CARD Meteoric rise ends in heartbreak

Parker also won the club champion award in 2014 and 2017, while he was named in this year’s Therabody AFL All-Australian 40-man squad after being selected in the final team in 2016.

Sydney's Luke Parker celebrates a goal against Essendon in round 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans are sure to be keen to re-sign the star midfielder who remains an unrestricted free agent.

Runner-up Lloyd took home the Adam Goodes Trophy for second place after previously winning the club champion award in 2020 and 2018, and Dawson claimed the Peter Bedford Trophy for third place.

Small forward Tom Papley (481) added a third consecutive top-four finish to go with his first All-Australian blazer, with defender-turned-midfielder Callum Mills (475), ruck recruit Tom Hickey (444) and gun forward Isaac Heeney (437) not far behind.

Parker also received the Paul Kelly Player's Player award, while the Barry Round Best Clubman Award went to Colin O'Riordan.

Justin McInerney claimed the Dennis Carroll Award for Most Improved in his third season and Errol Gulden won the Swans’ Rising Star Award in his debut year.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal on debut. Picture: AFL Photos

Lewis Taylor was named the VFL Player of the Year and Adam Gulden the VFL Squad Player of the Year.

The Bob Skilton Medal is decided by John Longmire and four assistant coaches awarding up to 10 votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 50 votes per match.

2021 Bob Skilton Medal top 10

1. Luke Parker (543 votes)

2. Jake Lloyd (504)

3. Jordan Dawson (502)

4. Tom Papley (481)

5. Callum Mills (475)

6. Tom Hickey (444)

7. Isaac Heeney (437)

8. Justin McInerney (383)

9. Oliver Florent (358)

10. Lance Franklin (351)