RICHMOND fell out of the top-eight this year but the reigning back-to-back premiers aren't planning on their era of dominance ending now.

The Tigers have been looking at the recruiting and list moves of other flag dynasties this century for lessons on how to keep alive their flag window.

Richmond recruiting manager Matt Clarke joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss how the Tigers are learning from the past in a bid to extend their dominant era.

Clarke also details the Tigers' plans with their first top-10 draft pick since 2012 and his views on this year's draft crop plus a contract update on Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol.

1:00 – How does Richmond's drop down the ladder this season impact recruiting and list management decisions?

3:30 – A look at the start of the U19s national carnival and the standout players for Western Australia and South Australia.

7:30 – How does Clarke rate the 2021 draft pool?

11:15 – Richmond's plans with its No.7 pick and whether the club will look to push up the draft board.

13:50 – Which gun draftees are in the mix for the Tigers? The names to watch.

16:05 – Why Richmond has been pleasantly surprised with Maurice Rioli Jr's development and how long were the Tigers tracking Rhyan Mansell?

19:45 – The story behind Richmond drafting emerging superstar Shai Bolton in 2016 and why he got through to pick No.29.

23:45 – Will Richmond be recruiting to challenge again next year? The lessons the Tigers are taking from previous dynasties.

26:40 – The latest on out-of-contract Tigers pair Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol.

27:00 – Are the Tigers interested in Adam Cerra?