GOLD Coast football manager Jon Haines is finishing up with the club.

Haines joined the Suns with coach Stuart Dew at the end of the 2017 season and has overseen the rebuild of their football department and playing list over the past four years.

He is heading back to Western Australia with his family to explore new opportunities.

While the Suns review their football department structure, list manager Craig Cameron will assume leadership of the department.

Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron. Picture: AFL Photos

"My family and I have been privileged to have the opportunity to play a role in the build of the Gold Coast Suns," Haines said.

"The culture, the program and the list are in outstanding shape and the football program now has strong foundations from which to move into its next phase.

"The quality of people and their depth of connection is as good as I have experienced."

CEO Mark Evans said Haines had brought stability to the club.

"The football department has a clear path forward thanks to all that Jon has implemented," he said.

Haines' departure follows that of senior assistant coach Josh Francou who will head back to South Australia for personal reasons.