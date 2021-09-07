Bailey Banfield boots the ball during the round 23 clash between St Kilda and Fremantle at Blundstone Arena on August 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE pair Nathan Wilson and Bailey Banfield have signed one-year contract extensions for 2022 as the Dockers turn their attention to the NAB AFL Trade Period.

With Lachie Schultz signed for another two seasons, with a trigger for a third, and deals locked in for Wilson and Banfield, the Dockers have only two players yet to confirm new deals.

Midfielder Darcy Tucker has been in talks with the club for some time, while forward Mitch Crowden also remains uncontracted.

Mitch Crowden in the thick of it during the round 22 clash between Fremantle and West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle announced its first wave of list changes last month, delisting midfielder Brett Bewley, defenders Tobe Watson and Taylin Duman, and injury-hit speedster Stefan Giro.

They recently extended ruckman Lloyd Meek for a further two seasons as well as improved half-forward Travis Colyer for another one.

Schultz confirmed a new two-year deal on Monday, remaining on the rookie list and turning his back on a guaranteed three-year offer from Hawthorn.

Fremantle's Lachie Schultz celebrates a goal during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Banfield played six of the last seven games in 2021, returning late in the season after two ankle injuries to prove his worth and earn a new deal.

The 23-year-old, who was first recruited with pick No.5 in the 2018 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, will remain on a rookie contract, allowing the Dockers to retain their national draft selections.

Wilson, who crossed from Greater Western Sydney to Fremantle at the end of 2017, has played 72 games in four seasons with the Dockers for a career total of 149.

The 28-year-old, who averaged 16.9 disposals and 5.8 rebound 50s in 2021, missed games this season due to both injury and suspension, missing the final two rounds because of a hamstring injury.

The Dockers gave up their round four selection (No.57) at the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, as well as a future second round pick, in exchange for Wilson and the Giants' pick No.71.

Fremantle shapes as the big player in the upcoming NAB AFL Trade Period as it negotiates the exit of midfielder Adam Cerra.

The Dockers could also have an opportunity to sign Brisbane Brownlow medallist and former player Lachie Neale.