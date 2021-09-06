Lachie Neale before the round three clash between Collingwood and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on April 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE FUTURE of Lachie Neale is still clouded despite Brisbane revealing that there has been no official request from the star midfielder to be traded to Fremantle.

Neale met with CEO Greg Swann, coach Chris Fagan and football manager Danny Daly on Monday afternoon after reports emerged on Sunday night that the 28-year-old was contemplating a move back to Western Australia.

The Brownlow medallist told Brisbane he was considering the move to be closer to family with the impending birth of his first child with wife Jules in October.

Neale now has a big decision to make, with the door still open for a trade request.

He has two years remaining on a five-year contract.

The meeting continued a whirlwind 24 hours for the Lions since first hearing the news.

Brisbane's powerbrokers met on Sunday night, but didn't speak to Neale until Monday afternoon.

The star midfielder headed east late in 2018 after leaving Fremantle with a year to run on his contract.

Neale has been nothing short of brilliant in his three seasons at the Lions, winning two best and fairests, two All-Australian jackets and the 2020 Brownlow Medal.

Lachie Neale gets a kiss from wife Julie after winning the 2020 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

He has been a driving force in the club's three successive top four finishes.

The 28-year-old battled injury this season, undergoing ankle surgery and also dealing with back, shoulder and calf ailments, but returned to set the all-time record for most disposals in a final when he gathered 46 possessions against Melbourne.

The Lions were bundled out of the finals in straight sets for the second time in three seasons when they lost a one-point thriller against the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on Saturday night.