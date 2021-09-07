Bob Murphy ahead of an AFLW match in 2020 at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Western Bulldogs captain Bob Murphy is headed to Fremantle in an off-field football department role.

AFL.com.au understands the 312-game champion will join the Dockers ahead of the 2022 season.

It is expected to be a similar role to that of former Collingwood captain Nick Maxwell who works as the Pies' leadership and culture manager.

Murphy has been a prominent voice on Melbourne radio SEN in recent years, hosting a drive program and being a regular voice on AFL Nation's match coverage.

He holds a close relationship with Fremantle chief executive and former Dogs teammate Simon Garlick, as well as ex-Dog and current Dockers backline coach Matthew Boyd.

Bulldogs greats Matthew Boyd and Robert Murphy embrace after their final AFL game in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

Garlick played five seasons at the Dogs alongside Murphy in the early 2000s before he was appointed the Dogs' chief executive for five years in 2010 while Murphy was still a player.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir also saw the impact of Maxwell's role first-hand at the Pies in their time together in 2018-2019 before he was named Dockers coach ahead of 2020.