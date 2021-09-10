Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

PORT Adelaide identified Aliir Aliir as a trade target last year and secured their man.

But who will be this year's version?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the players under contract who could enjoy a rise at a new club in 2022.

Join Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey as they dissect the latest news ahead of a bumper weekend of preliminary finals.

Plus, the latest in the trade space ahead of the moves coming in the off-season.

Episode guide…

1:10 – Which semi-final winner is the most likely to cause a prelim upset?

6:20 – What are the individual match-ups you're looking forward to this weekend?

9:30 – Who is GWS's captain in 2022?

14:10 – What does Brisbane's 1-5 finals record say about its last three years?

19:00 – Who Says No

24:20 – At what age is it too old to be wearing an opposition's club jumper to a game?

26:30 – Who are the best clutch players in finals in the last 10 years?

28:45 – Things That Should Happen

32:40 – Which 2021 non-finalist is the best chance to make a 2022 preliminary final

35:40 – Who can be this year's Aliir Aliir at the trade table?

38:55 – Listener question – If the Swans could keep one of Hewett, Dawson or Parker, who is it?