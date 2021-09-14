IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Building a premiership list: It's not easy, and there's not one way to go about it
- When Clayton Oliver missed out on playing for Vic Country
- This underrated trade: He's now one of the premier wingmen in the comp
- The draft prospect who's got star written all over him
- It's unanimous: We name the No.1 Grand Final entertainment act of all time
In this episode ...
0:23 – Melbourne's list is a product of eight years of shrewd drafting
2:48 – It's rare to have snap rebuilds that work overnight
4:38 – How the Western Bulldogs have gone from strength to strength since 2016
8:01 – Josh Dunkley's sliding doors moment
11:28 – Hawthorn will be key players in this year's draft
13:22 – Considerations for Adelaide and North Melbourne early in the draft
15:07 – Possible candidates to perform at the Grand Final
16:52 – Cal and Nat rank the best Grand Final entertainment acts they've seen
20:07 – Premiership cup presenters announced