Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

IT COULD be one of the most open Brownlow Medal races in recent memory.

While AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has Clayton Oliver and Marcus Bontempelli battling it out at the top, Ollie Wines remains a firm favourite while a series of other contenders could also emerge across the course of the night.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?

Those include Jack Steele, Darcy Parish, Christian Petracca and Sam Walsh, with the Predictor tipping a total of 12 players to poll in excess of 20 votes during what could be a thrilling count.

Need all of the details ahead of Sunday night's big event? We combed through the data from the Brownlow Predictor and broke down all of the key stats to let you know who will poll votes and how many they will receive.

The Brownlow Show: Why the tie is on, fast finishers, smokeys Nat, Richo and Browny bring you all the hot tips and markets in Sportsbet's the Brownlow Show

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

34 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

32 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

29 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

26 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

24 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

24 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

23 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)*

23 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Sportsbet odds

$3.25 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

$3.75 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$4 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$6.50 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

$17 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$26 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

$31 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

$34 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor – after round five

9 Taylor Walker (Adelaide)

9 David Mundy (Fremantle)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

7 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

6 Rory Laird (Adelaide)

6 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

6 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

6 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

6 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

6 Callum Mills (Sydney)

David Mundy in action during Fremantle's clash against GWS in round two on March 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor – after round 10

16 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

16 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

14 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

14 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

12 David Mundy (Fremantle)

Most three-vote games

9 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

7 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

6 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

6 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

6 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

6 David Mundy (Fremantle)

Most games polling a vote

16 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

12 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

12 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

12 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

12 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

11 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

11 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

11 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)*

11 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Highest polling first-year players

2 Errol Gulden (Sydney)

2 Brayden Campbell (Sydney)

1 Tom Highmore (St Kilda)

1 Cooper Sharman (St Kilda)

NAB AFL Rising Star: Errol Gulden lights up round one Watch the highlights and find out why Errol Gulden gets the NAB AFL Rising Star nod

Highest polling by position

Key forward: Lance Franklin (11 votes)

Key defender: Aliir Aliir (nine votes)

Ruck: Max Gawn (13 votes)

Highest polling former winners

23 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)

12 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

9 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)*

6 Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

6 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

2 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

Highest polling clubs

100 Melbourne

90 Port Adelaide

88 Sydney

84 Brisbane

82 Geelong

81 Western Bulldogs

79 Essendon

70 GWS Giants

70 St Kilda

61 West Coast

55 Fremantle

51 Hawthorn

51 Richmond

50 Carlton

48 Gold Coast

47 Adelaide

41 Collingwood

37 North Melbourne