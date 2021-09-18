IT COULD be one of the most open Brownlow Medal races in recent memory.
While AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has Clayton Oliver and Marcus Bontempelli battling it out at the top, Ollie Wines remains a firm favourite while a series of other contenders could also emerge across the course of the night.
BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?
Those include Jack Steele, Darcy Parish, Christian Petracca and Sam Walsh, with the Predictor tipping a total of 12 players to poll in excess of 20 votes during what could be a thrilling count.
Need all of the details ahead of Sunday night's big event? We combed through the data from the Brownlow Predictor and broke down all of the key stats to let you know who will poll votes and how many they will receive.
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor
34 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
32 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
29 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
26 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
24 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)
24 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
23 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)*
23 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)
Sportsbet odds
$3.25 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
$3.75 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
$4 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
$6.50 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
$17 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
$26 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
$31 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
$34 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor – after round five
9 Taylor Walker (Adelaide)
9 David Mundy (Fremantle)
8 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
7 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
6 Rory Laird (Adelaide)
6 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
6 Max Gawn (Melbourne)
6 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)
6 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
6 Callum Mills (Sydney)
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor – after round 10
16 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
16 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
14 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
14 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
12 David Mundy (Fremantle)
Most three-vote games
9 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
7 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
6 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
6 Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)
6 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
6 David Mundy (Fremantle)
Most games polling a vote
16 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
12 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
12 Jack Steele (St Kilda)
12 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
12 Sam Walsh (Carlton)
11 Darcy Parish (Essendon)
11 Zach Merrett (Essendon)
11 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)*
11 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)
Highest polling first-year players
2 Errol Gulden (Sydney)
2 Brayden Campbell (Sydney)
1 Tom Highmore (St Kilda)
1 Cooper Sharman (St Kilda)
Highest polling by position
Key forward: Lance Franklin (11 votes)
Key defender: Aliir Aliir (nine votes)
Ruck: Max Gawn (13 votes)
Highest polling former winners
23 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn)
12 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
9 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)*
6 Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)
6 Trent Cotchin (Richmond)
2 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
Highest polling clubs
100 Melbourne
90 Port Adelaide
88 Sydney
84 Brisbane
82 Geelong
81 Western Bulldogs
79 Essendon
70 GWS Giants
70 St Kilda
61 West Coast
55 Fremantle
51 Hawthorn
51 Richmond
50 Carlton
48 Gold Coast
47 Adelaide
41 Collingwood
37 North Melbourne